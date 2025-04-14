Japan's Population Falls for 14th Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's population, including non-Japanese residents, totaled 123,802,000 as of Oct. 1 last year, down by 550,000, or 0.44 pct, from a year before, falling for the 14th straight year, the internal affairs ministry said Monday.

The number of people aged 75 or over grew by 700,000 to 20,777,000, accounting for a record 16.8 pct of the entire population, evidence that the country is experiencing a population decline and societal aging at the same time.

The country logged a natural population drop, or the number of deaths minus that of births, for the 18th consecutive year, at 890,000.

The social population increase, or the number of people entering Japan minus that of those leaving the country, stood at 340,000. More people entered the country than left it for the third year in a row, with 342,000 foreign people coming into the country compared with 2,000 Japanese leaving.

The proportion of people aged 65 or over also reached a record high, at 29.3 pct.

