Ishiba, Labor Leader Yoshino Vow Cooperation over Wage Hikes

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Tomoko Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, on Monday agreed to work together to ensure that wage increases spread from large companies to smaller firms.

Yoshino expressed worries over U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, saying: "We are concerned this may put a damper on momentum for wage hikes. We ask the government to do its best."

Ishiba responded that he will "utilize all available policies," adding that he will make sure that "small businesses do not bear the brunt of the tariff issue."

It was the first policy discussion between the prime minister and the chief of Rengo, the umbrella organization for Japanese labor unions, in 16 years.

Monday's meeting came after Yoshino called in January for policy discussions with Ishiba.

