Ishiba Denies Retaliatory Tariffs against U.S.

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday denied that Japan may implement retaliatory tariffs against U.S. President Donald Trump's levies.

"We don't think at the moment (such retaliatory tariffs) would be in the national interest," Ishiba told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The prime minister indicated that Japan is not seeking an early conclusion of tariff talks with the United States. "It's not the sooner (the settlement), the better," he said. "We will take the time needed and make our utmost efforts to get the best result."

The meeting was also attended by other ministers including economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who is scheduled to visit the United States from Wednesday for tariff talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Asked about the negotiation policy, Akazawa said, "I will make every effort, putting the national interest first."

