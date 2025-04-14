Japanese Emperor Hosts Tea Party for Lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito hosted a tea party at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday for some 60 lawmakers, including the heads of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

After a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the tea party was the first of its kind since April 2019.

In a speech at the Shunju-no-Ma hall, the Emperor expressed hope that the lawmakers will respond to the trust of the people and do their best for the country, society and people.

The Emperor and the guests then moved to the Homei-Den banquet hall, where the Emperor had amiable conversations with them at the table.

