Kyoto Hospital Succeeds in iPS Sheet Transplant to Diabetic
Newsfrom JapanSociety Science
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Kyoto, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto University Hospital has succeeded in transplanting pancreatic cell sheets made from induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells into a diabetic patient, achieving the first clinical application of such sheets in Japan.
Announcing the results Monday, the hospital said that the patient in her 40s has already been discharged with a favorable prognosis.
It was the first transplant surgery in the hospital's clinical trial for treating Type 1 diabetes through the transplantation of pancreatic cell sheets made from iPS cells.
The patient was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2001 and underwent the surgery in February this year. The transplanted sheets secrete insulin, a hormone that controls the amount of sugar in the blood.
The hospital observed her for one month after the surgery and confirmed that there was no safety problem.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]