2026 Olympic, Paralympic Torches Unveiled at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The torches for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics next year were unveiled Monday at the Italian pavilion of the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The Olympic and Paralympic torches, each weighing 1,060 grams and measuring 89 centimeters in length, differ in color and are designed in the image of a flame. They will be displayed at the pavilion until the Expo's final day on Oct. 13.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said at a ceremony that the torches will carry a message of peace.

The Olympic torch relay in Italy will begin Dec. 6. Some 10,000 runners will carry the torch until the Winter Games kick off in Milan on Feb. 6 next year.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]