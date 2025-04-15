Man Arrested over Fatal Stabbing of Girl in Saitama

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Police on Tuesday arrested a man on suspicion of stabbing to death a 15-year-old high school girl in the city of Saitama, near Tokyo, the day before.

At around 8:15 p.m. Monday, the Saitama prefectural police department received a report from a witness that a man was attacking a woman at an apartment building in the city.

Rena Tegara, a resident of the apartment, was stabbed with a knife and taken to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead. Soon after the incident, police officers saw Hiroyuki Taniuchi, 24, wearing bloodstained clothes near a police box close to the scene of the attack and detained him on suspicion of Tegara's murder. He has remained silent during questioning.

According the police department, Tegara was attacked by the suspect, who was waiting near the entrance of the apartment building where she lived, when she came home. She was stabbed in several places, mainly in her upper body. Police found a knife at the site.

After attacking her, the suspect went to a police box but found nobody there. After asking a passerby to call police, he was detained by police officers.

