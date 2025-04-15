Japan Min. Akazawa to Visit U.S. from Wed. for Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa will visit the United States for three days from Wednesday to discuss tariffs with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Akazawa, Japan’s chief negotiator, will hold talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, aiming to find clues that could lead to a review of a 24 pct reciprocal tariff on Japan and additional duties on automobiles and steel imposed by the United States.

Akazawa’s U.S. visit was approved by executives of the steering committees of both chambers of Japanese parliament Tuesday.

Japan aims to see some progress toward a review of both of the reciprocal tariff and the additional levies during a 90-day suspension of some of the tariff measures through early July, informed sources said.

Tokyo hopes to build trust with the U.S. government officials before narrowing the scope of the tariff negotiations, the sources said.

