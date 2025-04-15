Japan Govt Spokesman Mourns Death of Armitage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage, a prominent Japan expert.

"His leadership in diplomacy with Japan made a major contribution to today's Japan-U.S. alliance, which is stronger than ever before" Hayashi said at a press conference, pointing out that Armitage played a key role in U.S.-Japan cooperation at the start of the Iraq War in 2003 following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Hayashi noted that Armitage later "continued to make policy recommendations and engage in personal exchanges, contributing greatly to promoting understanding of Japan in the United States across party lines."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]