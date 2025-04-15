GSDF to Deploy Ospreys to Saga from July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)-The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force will deploy Osprey tilt-rotor military transport aircraft to a new camp in Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, from July 9, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said at a press conference Tuesday.

The GSDF will gradually move 17 Ospreys by mid-August from Camp Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, to the new camp, which will be opened near Kyushu-Saga International Airport.

Yasuo Ebara, head of the Defense Ministry's Kyushu Defense Bureau, visited the prefectural government office on Tuesday and explained the Osprey deployment plan.

"We would like to ask for thorough safety measures," Naoki Maeda, head of the prefectural government's policy planning division, told reporters.

In 2020, the GSDF Ospreys were transferred from the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in the western prefecture of Yamaguchi to Camp Kisarazu for temporary deployment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]