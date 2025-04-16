Proper Disposal of Lithium-Ion Batteries Urged in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Environment Ministry is urging people to dispose of lithium-ion batteries properly as they can catch fire when mixed with other waste under certain conditions.

Following reports across the country of lithium-ion batteries catching fire after being disposed of with other garbage, the ministry issued a notice to local governments on Tuesday requesting the thorough separation and collection of such batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries are light and long-lasting, and are used in a variety of electronic products, such as power banks and electric cigarettes. When hit with a strong impact or exposed to rain, however, the batteries are prone to igniting.

The ministry last month partially revised its guidelines for the disposal of general waste, saying that it is desirable for municipalities to separately collect disposed lithium-ion batteries.

The notice reflects the guideline change and gives examples on setting up collection boxes and establishing waste stations where people can bring their batteries to throw away. It also called for measures to warn residents against mixing their waste with batteries, and to store deformed batteries in fire-resistant containers after they are collected.

