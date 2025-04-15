CDP Group Proposes Consumption Tax Exemption for Food

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--A study group within the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Tuesday approved a proposal to temporarily reduce the consumption tax rate on food to zero as an emergency measure to deal with inflation.

The group, chaired by former CDP acting leader Kenji Eda, will submit the proposal to the party leadership soon, in the hope that it will be included in the party's platform for this summer's House of Councillors election.

In the proposal, the group calls for the tax exemption to continue as long as prices are rising.

"By responding to calls for measures against inflation, we can dispel the CDP's image of raising taxes," Eda said after a meeting of the study group on the day.

Meanwhile, former CDP leader Yukio Edano has criticized party colleagues calling for tax cuts, urging them to "form another party if you resort to tax-cut populism."

