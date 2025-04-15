MSDF Ships to Visit China-Backed Naval Base in Cambodia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ships will make a port call at a China-backed naval base in southern Cambodia for four days from Saturday, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Tuesday.

The Ream naval base has undergone expansion work with support from China. According to the MSDF, it will be the first time for a foreign vessel to stop at the port since the renovation.

"Efforts (by China) to secure overseas hubs for activities, such as ports, have become very noticeable in recent years," Nakatani said. He added that the MSDF ships' port call will "contribute to making the port more open."

According to the MSDF, a minesweeper and a mother ship deployed in the Indo-Pacific and Middle East region will visit the naval base for refueling. There will also be sports exchanges between MSDF members and Cambodian troops.

A Cambodian newspaper has reported that former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said last December that the MSDF was planned to be the first to send a ship to the naval base after its renovation.

