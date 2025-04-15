Japan Min. Akazawa to Visit U.S. from Wed. for Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa will visit the United States for three days from Wednesday to mainly discuss tariffs with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Akazawa, Japan's chief negotiator, will hold talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Thursday Japan time. He will aim to find clues that could lead to a review of a 24 pct reciprocal tariff on Japan, parts of which are currently paused under a 90-day suspension, and additional duties on automobiles and steel imposed by the United States.

In their meeting Tuesday, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba asked Akazawa to "make every effort to build a relationship of trust and create a win-win situation for both Japan and the United States."

"I will do all I can while thinking about what will serve national interests and what will be most effective," Akazawa told reporters after the meeting at the prime minister's office.

"The entire government will work to achieve results as soon as possible," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference the same day.

