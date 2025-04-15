Ishiba's Expo Diplomacy Begins with Turkmen Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday kicked off his diplomatic schedule in connection with the ongoing 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka.

On the day, Ishiba met with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the prime minister's office in Tokyo. The Central Asian country was the first to hold a "national day" event at the Osaka Expo.

Ishiba told the president that Turkmenistan is a mutually beneficial partner based on friendship and mutual trust. Berdimuhamedov replied that he attaches great importance to exchanges with Japan.

The two leaders released a joint statement calling for maintaining "the free and open international order based on the rule of law" and pledging stronger economic and energy cooperation.

Japan is working to deepen its ties with Turkmenistan and the four other countries in Central Asia, in part because of their close relations with Russia and China.

