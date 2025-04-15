Ishiba Honors Armitage's Contribution to Japan-U.S. Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba issued a statement Tuesday mourning the death of former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage, a prominent Japan expert.

Armitage "possessed profound insight into U.S. policy toward Japan and dedicated himself to strengthening the Japan-U.S. Alliance," Ishiba said in the statement. "I would like to once again express my respect for his significant achievements and...offer my heartfelt prayers for the repose of his soul."

"We are saddened and offer our deepest condolences," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference.

"His leadership in diplomacy with Japan made a major contribution to today's Japan-U.S. alliance, which is stronger than ever before," the top government spokesman added, citing efforts regarding Japan-U.S. security cooperation and North Korea's nuclear development.

Former politician Masahiko Komura, who has known Armitage for four decades and led discussions on allowing Japan's limited exercise of its right to collective self-defense as the then vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said, "No one knew more realistically than him that the Japan-U.S. alliance is valuable for peace in both countries, the region and the world."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]