Japan Enacts Bill for Quick Restoration of Disaster-Hit Ports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s parliament Wednesday enacted a bill to facilitate restoration of ports damaged by natural disasters for use as transportation bases for relief supplies.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, approved the bill to revise the port and harbor law at a plenary meeting Wednesday after its passage through the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, earlier this month.

The bill was drawn up following the January 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake, which cut off many land routes, blocking the procurement of materials and supplies for restoration work.

The revised law will allow local governments to use privately owned materials for emergency restoration work for port facilities without prior consent.

For example, local governments managing ports would be able to excavate soil from the land of private facilities next to the ports for use in restoration work. The costs to restore the affected areas to their original state would be compensated for afterward.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]