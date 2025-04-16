Actor Ryoko Hirosue Released from Police Custody

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Actor Ryoko Hirosue was released Wednesday from police custody over her alleged assault against a nurse at a hospital in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, after being involved in a car accident on an expressway earlier this month.

After her release from a police station in the Shizuoka city of Hamamatsu in the morning, her management office released a statement on her official website, saying that she deeply regrets the great inconvenience and confusion she caused to many people including the victim.

As Hirosue, 44, showed signs of mental instability, she will be examined at a medical institution and receive careful treatment to recover, the agency added.

Hirosue has been in talks with the victim to reach an out-of-court settlement, according to informed sources.

Hirosue was arrested on the spot for allegedly injuring a female nurse at a hospital in the Shizuoka city of Shimada by kicking her several times and scratching her arm at around 12:20 a.m. on April 8. She was referred to prosecutors the following day, and a court approved her detention for 10 days.

