U.S. Official to Visit Japan, Others from Wed.

Washington, April 15 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. State Department said Tuesday that department official Sean O'Neill will visit Japan, Cambodia and Vietnam plus Hawaii on a 10-day tour from Wednesday.

In Japan, O'Neill, senior bureau official for East Asian and Pacific affairs, is seen exchanging views with high-ranking officials to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and enhance economic cooperation amid growing concerns about China's aggressive behavior.

Meanwhile in Vietnam, O'Neill will discuss with senior officials how to deepen the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the normalization of the two countries' diplomatic relations. O'Neill is also expected to request Vietnam to reduce its trade imbalance with the United States.

