Japan Unprecedentedly Loved by Taiwanese: Poll

Taipei, April 16 (Jiji Press)--A record 76 pct of Taiwanese people view Japan as the most favored country, a triennial survey has shown.

According to the fiscal 2024 poll by the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, the de facto Japanese embassy in Taiwan, the proportion of respondents picking Japan as their favorite country jumped 16 percentage points from the previous survey in fiscal 2021.

Japan, which has been the most loved nation since the survey started in fiscal 2009, was followed by South Korea, with 4 pct. Favored by 3 pct, the United States sank from second to tie for third with China.

The survey also showed that respondents believing Taiwan should get along with Japan most accounted for a record 70 pct, up a sharp 24 points from three years ago. The second-placed United States lost 11 points to 13 pct and third-ranked China 4 points to 11 pct.

Meanwhile, the United States remained the most influential nation to Taiwan, picked by 48 pct. But the rating dropped 10 points. On the other hand, Japan was viewed as such by 30 pct, up 17 points, replacing China, whose score fell 6 points to 19 pct, as runner-up in this category.

