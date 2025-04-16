Ishiba Faces Backlash as Extra Budget Now Unlikely

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is facing a backlash from opposition parties and some members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party as he is reportedly coordinating not to submit a supplementary budget during the ongoing ordinary session of the Diet.

Opposition parties are criticizing the government's lack of consistency as it has temporarily considered submitting a supplementary budget.

Meanwhile, LDP members in the House of Councillors are voicing frustration as they strongly hope for major economic measures before this summer's Upper House election.

"We heard that the government was planning to draw up a supplementary budget, but it has been dropped," Shunichi Mizuoka, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan in the Upper House, said at a party meeting. "The government seems to be wandering."

Mizuoka criticized the government for now planning to use reserve funds under the initial fiscal 2025 budget for anti-inflation measures for the time being, saying, "It's not right to decide on spending without Diet discussions."

