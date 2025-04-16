Japan Average Pump Price Matches Record High at 186.5 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s average retail price of regular gasoline rose 0.2 yen from a week before to 186.5 yen per liter as of Monday, matching the record high marked in September 2023, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The figure climbed for the third week in a row. Although crude oil prices have fallen, it will take time for retail prices to show similar declines because gas stations still have stocks purchased at high prices, informed sources said.

The average gasoline price rose in 28 of Japan’s 47 prefectures while falling in 13 and remaining the same in six.

By prefecture, Kagoshima logged the highest average at 196.2 yen, followed by Kochi’s 193.7 yen, Yamagata’s 193.5 yen and Nagano’s 193.2 yen. The biggest price growth was in Kagoshima at 1.7 yen.

The Oil Information Center of the Institute of Energy Economics said that gasoline prices are expected to decline next week as import prices are falling due to lower crude oil prices and a stronger yen.

