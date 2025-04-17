Saitama Girl May Have Been Random Target in Monday's Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The victim of Monday's fatal stabbing in Saitama, north of Tokyo, may have been a random target, it was learned Wednesday.

The victim, Rena Tegara, a 15-year-old high school student, is believed to have been a stranger to the attacker, Hiroyuki Taniuchi, 24, investigative sources said.

No links have been found between the victim and the attacker, including in data from the victim's smartphone, according to the sources.

As Taniuchi lived and worked near the scene of the incident, police believe that Taniuchi committed a random attack in an area he was familiar with.

In the incident, Tegara was attacked near the entrance of an apartment building where she lived around 8:15 p.m. Monday. She died from organ damage after being stabbed several times in the upper body.

