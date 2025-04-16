Dalton to Propose SBI's Kitao, 11 Others for Fuji Media Board

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment firm Dalton Investments, a major shareholder in Fuji Media Holdings Inc., said Wednesday that it will propose 12 candidates for the troubled media group's board of directors, including SBI Holdings Inc. Chairman and President Yoshitaka Kitao.

Dalton apparently found that Fuji Media's slate of candidates, announced by company management last month, was not sufficient to regain public trust lost over the handling by the company and subsidiary Fuji Television Network Inc. of a sexual assault scandal involving former TV star Masahiro Nakai.

The major shareholder, which has a stake of more than 7 pct, and Fuji Media's management are seen scrambling for votes for their respective candidates ahead of a general shareholders meeting in June.

On Wednesday, Dalton released a letter it sent to Fuji Media listing its candidates, which also included Atsushi Fukuda, CEO of Starto Entertainment Inc., which took over the talent management operations of now-defunct Johnny & Associates Inc., former Fuji TV announcer Naoko Banno and Minoru Kikuoka, former president of Japan Display Inc. Two Dalton officials were also among the 12.

Kitao supported Fuji Media when it fought a bid by now-defunct internet company Livedoor Co. to take over radio broadcaster Nippon Broadcasting System Inc. An asset management company in the SBI group currently owns a stake of over 5 pct in Fuji Media.

