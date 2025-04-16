Honda to Shift Civic Hybrid Production to U.S

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. plans to shift domestic production of a hybrid model of the Civic sedan to its plant in the U.S. state of Indiana as early as June to mitigate the impact of U.S. tariffs, it was learned Wednesday.

Production of the five-door hatchback hybrid model started in February at the atutomaker’s Saitama plant near Tokyo. About 3,000 units had been produced by March.

Honda judged that it would be more efficient to produce the model in the United States, given U.S. tariffs.

The Civic is one of Honda’s best-selling vehicles in the United States. The hybrid model won a North American award in the passenger car category in January this year.

Honda will continue to produce the Civic Type R sports-type gasoline model at the Saitama plant for the Japanese and overseas markets.

