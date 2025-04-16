LDP Rejects Woman Critical of Shinzo Abe as Election Candidate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has decided not to field Sayaka Watanabe Kankolongo, former head of a nonprofit organization, in the Tokyo electoral district in this summer’s House of Councillors election, informed sources said Wednesday.

When the LDP was working to field Watanabe, 34, questions were raised about her past social media posts critical of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July 2022.

“I have a little doubt (about her),” Masaji Matsuyama, the LDP’s secretary-general in the Upper House, said at a press conference on Tuesday. “I heard that she is a person who has repeatedly criticized the LDP.”

The LDP has already decided to endorse Keizo Takemi, who leads LDP members in the chamber, as one of its candidates in the Tokyo district in the upcoming election.

