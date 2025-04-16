Trump to Attend Japan-U.S. Ministerial Meeting on Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 16 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning that he will attend a U.S.-Japan ministerial meeting on tariffs in Washington later in the day.

"Japan is coming in today to negotiate tariffs, the cost of military support, and 'trade fairness,'" Trump wrote on social media, signaling that security will also be on the agenda.

It is extremely rare for a president to attend ministerial-level negotiations.

"Hopefully something can be worked out which is good...for Japan and the USA," he added.

At the meeting in the afternoon, Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. officials including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will begin negotiations in earnest on the Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs and additional levies on automobiles, among other goods.

