Comedian Ishibashi Apologizes over Dinner in Question

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese comedian Takaaki Ishibashi on Wednesday apologized for his involvement in a dinner that has been recognized as a sexual harassment case similar to a scandal involving former television star Masahiro Nakai.

A third-party committee, set up by Fuji Television Network Inc. and the parent, last month said that more than 10 years ago, a female Fuji TV employee who participated in a dinner was forced to be alone with a performer and sexually harassed.

The committee said that was a case similar to the sexual assault case involving Nakai. A weekly magazine reported that the performer was Ishibashi.

Admitting his participation in the dinner, Ishibashi said in a statement released Wednesday, "I don't remember the details probably because I had drunk too much."

"Due to my own shortcomings, I may have stepped over the line. I feel extremely sorry for the woman to have annoyed her," he said.

