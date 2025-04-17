Japan, U.S. Agree to Aim for Swift Comprehensive Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States agreed to aim for a comprehensive agreement as soon as possible in talks launched Wednesday on the tariff policy of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who was visiting the United States to seek a review of the policy, met with Trump, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at the White House.

The two sides also agreed that their leaders will announce the outcome of the bilateral talks.

After the 50-minute meeting, Trump said in a social media post: "A Great Honor to have just met with the Japanese Delegation on Trade. Big Progress!"

The U.S. leader said that the talks with Japan are a top priority, according to Akazawa.

