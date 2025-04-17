Hiroyuki Sanada among Time's 100 Most Influential People

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Three Japanese people, including actor Hiroyuki Sanada, are among Time's 100 most influential people in the world, according to a list released by the U.S. magazine on Wednesday.

The other two Japanese are musician Yoshiki and contemporary artist Yoshitomo Nara.

Sanada, 64, known for his role in "Shogun," a Golden Globe-winning television drama series, is "a legend, an actor cut from almost mythic material," the magazine said.

Yoshiki, a 59-year-old member of rock band X Japan, is "an artist whose brilliance has transcended borders and genres throughout his 40-plus-year career," the magazine said, adding that he "has continued to break boundaries--not just as a musician, but also as a cultural ambassador."

Referring to Nara, 65, known for his drawings of girls with big heads and expressive eyes, the magazine said his work "carries messages that we need to hear, presented in a way we can digest with humor and clarity."

