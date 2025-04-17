Man Held in Central Japan over Possible Body of Missing Female

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Aichi prefectural police Thursday arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning in the central Japan prefecture a body that may be that of a missing female.

The man, Takaya Fujii, is suspected of abandoning the body of undetermined sex that was found on Wednesday night in a car left on a street in the city of Ichinomiya.

Fujii, an unemployed resident of the city of Toyota, also Aichi, has clearly admitted the allegations while hinting at committing murder, according to the police.

The body is believed to be that of a person in her 10s from Gifu Prefecture, neighboring Aichi, who has been missing since around mid-August last year.

The Aichi police have set up an investigation headquarters in Ichinomiya to identify the body and investigate the circumstances of the person's death.

