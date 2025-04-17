Japan's Ishiba Hails 1st Round of Tariff Talks with U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday praised the first round of Japan-U.S. talks on the tariff policy of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration held in Washington the previous day.

Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa met with Trump, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at the White House on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the meetings, Ishiba said, "I highly rate (the first round) as I understand that there were discussions that will lead to the next (round)."

"I hope to visit the United States at the most appropriate time and hold a face-to-face meeting with President Trump while monitoring the progress of the minister-level talks," he added.

While admitting that there are differences in the Japanese and U.S. positions over the tariffs, Ishiba said, "Future negotiations won't be easy, but the president has said he will make talks with Japan his top priority."

