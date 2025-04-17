Ishiba Calls on U.S. Chip Giant AMD to Partner with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday called on U.S. chipmaking giant Advanced Micro Devices Inc. to cooperate with Japan in developing artificial intelligence technologies.

"I want to make Japan the easiest country in the world to develop and utilize AI," Ishiba said in a meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo with AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su, calling cooperation between Japan and the United States essential to that goal.

Ishiba told Su that his government has introduced to the Diet, Japan's parliament, a bill aimed at achieving both technological innovation in AI and risk management.

"We hope to build a close relationship (over AI), including investment in Japan," he said.

Su said global collaboration is needed on AI and that her company welcomes cooperation in research with relevant Japanese ministries and agencies.

