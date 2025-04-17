Min. Akazawa Discusses U.S. Tariffs with Japanese Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa discussed U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies with officials of Japanese companies in Washington on Wednesday.

Through the meeting, Akazawa, who is in charge of tariff negotiations with the United States, sought to understand the challenges faced by Japanese companies operating there as a result of the U.S. tariffs, so that their opinions could be taken into account in future support measures.

About 10 company representatives from the trade, manufacturing and finance sectors attended the meeting.

Akazawa told them that he would continue to ask the U.S. side to exempt Japan from the tariff measures.

The meeting took place before the minister held the first round of Japan-U.S. talks on the Trump administration's tariff policy with the president, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at the White House.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]