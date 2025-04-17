Akutsu to Become Seven-Eleven Japan President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Seven & i Holdings Co. said Thursday that it will promote Seven-Eleven Japan Co. Executive Officer Tomohiro Akutsu to president of its major convenience store chain subsidiary.

Akutsu, 54, will succeed current President Fumihiko Nagamatsu, 68, who will become chairman. The appointments will take effect May 1.

The retailer group aims to accelerate growth by rejuvenating the leadership of its mainstay convenience store operations.

Seven & i announced the same day that it will appoint on May 27 Junro Ito, 66, a member of the group's founding family, as executive chairman with the right to represent the company, and that it will invite former FamilyMart Co. President Takashi Sawada, 67, as an outside director.

"Our mission is to listen to the voices of the people on the ground and help (resolve) issues," Akutsu told a press conference in Tokyo.

