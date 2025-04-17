Man Executed over Attack on Japanese in China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, April 17 (Jiji Press)--A man sentenced to death in China over an attack on two Japanese people that left a Chinese woman dead has been executed, people familiar with relations between Japan and China said Thursday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry informed the Japanese Embassy in China of the execution on Wednesday. The specific date and time of the execution remain unknown.

The man, Zhou Jiasheng, was convicted of intentional murder over the incident last June, in which he attacked with a knife a Japanese woman and her child waiting at a bus stop for a Japanese school bus in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, eastern China.

The two Japanese were injured, while a Chinese woman who was a guide on the bus was killed.

A Chinese district court handed down the capital punishment on Jan. 23, finding that Zhou killed or injured three people, including a child, because he was tired of living in debt. But it did not clarify whether the man had targeted Japanese people in the attack.

