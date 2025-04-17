SBI's Kitao Criticizes Embattled Fuji Media's Renewal Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--SBI Holdings Inc. Chairman and President Yoshitaka Kitao on Thursday criticized embattled Fuji Media Holdings Inc.'s management renewal plan as inadequate.

Kitao is one of 12 candidates proposed by Dalton Investments, a major Fuji Media shareholder, for the media group's board of directors. At a press conference in Tokyo on the day, he stressed that the group needs to reform its organization and businesses for revival.

Kitao also said that he would "fight (Fuji Media) if it is going to be hostile," arguing that it will be easy to acquire a stake of around 5 pct in the media group. Combined with stakes held by Dalton, an SBI-affiliated asset management firm and an investment fund linked to Japanese activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, "there is no way we will lose," he added.

He noted that "something must be done" about the current "unstable" state of Fuji Media and subsidiary Fuji Television Network Inc., which have been criticized for their poor handling of a sexual assault scandal involving former TV star Masahiro Nakai.

"Their value and mission have disappeared after more than 40 years of rule by (former Fuji Media Chairman) Hisashi Hieda," Kitao said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]