Iwate Wildfire Burned 3,370 Hectares

Morioka, Iwate Pref., April 17 (Jiji Press)--The recent forest fire in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, burned about 3,370 hectares, making it the biggest wildfire in the country in decades, the city government said Thursday.

The Ofunato city government previously reported that the fire had consumed about 2,900 hectares.

The blaze started on Feb. 26, and the city government on April 7 declared that it had been extinguished.

