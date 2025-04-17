LDP Tops Support over Japan Upper House Election: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has most support from eligible voters ahead of this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

Respondents who said they will vote for the LDP in the Upper House's proportional representation bloc accounted for 20.6 pct, down 1.4 percentage points from the previous survey in February.

The Democratic Party for the People, with a support rate of 10.6 pct, came second, as it did in the previous survey, recording the strongest backing among opposition parties. Support for the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan came to 7.8 pct, followed by 5.6 pct for Reiwa Shinsengumi.

There was 4.9 pct support for Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), 4.3 pct for Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the LDP, 1.8 pct for the Japanese Communist Party, 1.6 pct for Sanseito, 0.9 pct for the Conservative Party of Japan and 0.6 pct for the Social Democratic Party.

By generation, the DPFP received support from 21.5 pct of respondents in their 10s and 20s, the biggest figure. The LDP and DPFP were tied on 14.2 pct among respondents in their 30s. The LDP was most popular among those in their 40s or older.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]