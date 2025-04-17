64 Pct Oppose Scandal-Hit LDP Members in Key Posts: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--People who oppose appointing Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers involved in the ruling party's political funds scandal to important government or party posts reached 64.1 pct of respondents in a Jiji Press poll this month.

Those who would accept such appointments accounted for only 11.5 pct.

In April last year, the LDP decided on punishments for a total of 39 party members, including those who belonged to an intraparty faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, over the scandal.

Among them, former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura was suspended from the party for one year, and former LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda and former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno were suspended from party posts for a year. Their suspensions expired on April 3.

The poll also showed that 23.9 pct of respondents said they think Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba should resign to take responsibility for his controversial distribution of gift certificates worth 100,000 yen each to new LDP lawmakers, while 52 pct said they do not.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]