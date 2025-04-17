Ishiba Cabinet Approval Sinks to 23.1 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--The public approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet fell to 23.1 pct in April, hitting the lowest level since he took office in October last year, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed.

The figure was down 4.8 percentage points from the previous month.

The disapproval rating for the Ishiba cabinet climbed 7.1 points to 51.2 pct, exceeding 50 pct for the first time.

The survey found that 68.4 pct of respondents support a consumption tax cut as a way to reduce the impact of higher prices and U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, vastly outnumbering the 14.0 pct against it.

It also found that 23.5 pct of respondents feel there is a need for Japan to take countermeasures in response to Trump's tariffs, such as retaliatory levies, while 49.5 pct said they do not feel so.

