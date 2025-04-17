Bookings for Climbing Mt. Fuji This Season to Begin April 24

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., April 17 (Jiji Press)--The Yamanashi prefectural government said Thursday that it will begin accepting online reservations for climbing Mount Fuji from the central Japan prefecture on April 24.

To make reservations to enter the Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side of the mountain, climbers are required to pay an entrance fee of 4,000 yen per person in advance and agree to comply with rules, including not scaling the 3,776-meter mountain without resting at alpine huts.

The government of neighboring Shizuoka Prefecture plans to accept such reservations from May 9. It will charge an entrance fee starting this season.

The reservation system is aimed at reducing congestion and preventing people from climbing Japan’s tallest mountain in casual clothes.

“We strongly urge people to use the advance reservation system to avoid confusion at the gate,” Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]