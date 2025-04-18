Renault Chairman Senard to Step Down from Nissan Board

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Two Renault SA executives, including Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, will step down from the board of directors of Nissan Motor Co., Nissan said Thursday.

Two other people nominated by Renault, a French automaker, will join the board of the Japanese company.

Eight independent outside directors will remain on the board.

Nissan will propose those personnel moves at a shareholders' meeting in June.

Senard became Renault chairman in January 2019 and joined Nissan's board in April that year. His departure is expected to reduce Renault's influence on Nissan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]