Renault Chairman Senard to Step Down from Nissan Board
Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Two Renault SA executives, including Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, will step down from the board of directors of Nissan Motor Co., Nissan said Thursday.
Two other people nominated by Renault, a French automaker, will join the board of the Japanese company.
Eight independent outside directors will remain on the board.
Nissan will propose those personnel moves at a shareholders' meeting in June.
Senard became Renault chairman in January 2019 and joined Nissan's board in April that year. His departure is expected to reduce Renault's influence on Nissan.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]