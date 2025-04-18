Japan Upper House Begins Debates on Active Cyberdefense Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, on Friday began deliberations on an active cyberdefense bill.

The bill is aimed at allowing the government to monitor online communication in order to neutralize threats if it detects any sign of a major cyberattack. An independent supervisory body will also be established to ensure strict operations.

The proposed active cyberdefense system "is based on systems already introduced in the United States and major European countries," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told a plenary meeting.

The system "is essential to protect the safe life and our country's peace, security and national interests," he also said.

After going through modifications, such as the addition of a provision to respect the secrecy of communication as guaranteed by the Constitution, the bill passed the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, earlier this month.

