Japan Enacts Bill to Allow Shooting of Urban Bears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s parliament on Friday enacted a bill to allow municipalities to give the go-ahead for shooting wild bears in urban areas.

The bill to revise the wildlife protection and hunting law was approved at the House of Councillors. It will take effect within six months.

With more wild bears coming down to human areas across Japan in recent years, the revised law is aimed at making it possible to deal with them promptly and prevent casualties.

The law designates animals with a high risk of harming people as “dangerous wildlife animals” that can be shot. The government plans to designate brown bears, black bears and wild boars as dangerous animals under an ordinance.

Under the revised law, municipal authorities can give permission to shoot dangerous wildlife animals when such animals enter people’s daily living areas, such as residential areas and public transportation, and there is a need to act urgently to prevent harm to people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]