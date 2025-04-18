Japan Enacts Bill to Better Protect Kids from Abuse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament Friday enacted a bill to revise child-related laws to enhance the protection of kids from abuse.

In a plenary meeting, the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, approved the bill, which had passed the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, this month.

The legislation for revisions to child welfare and other laws is designed to make it easier to restrict meetings of parents with their children under the protection of child consultation centers.

Following the revisions, it will be possible to place such restrictions on parents and other guardians in cases in which abuse is suspected but not yet officially recognized. This will help prevent centers from falling into trouble with parents.

Even now, such restrictions can be implemented as a measure under administrative guidance if child abuse is suspected. But it often takes time to persuade parents not to visit their children under protection.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]