"Miss Sake India" Contest Held in New Delhi

New Delhi, April 17 (Jiji Press)--A contest to pick a new "Miss Sake India" was held in New Delhi on Thursday to promote Japanese rice wine in this populous country.

Five finalists performed dance and talked about their own episodes related to sake, at the event at a Japan Foundation facility.

Contest winner Aakansha, 29, who works in the marketing industry, said she was very excited to be chosen for the one-year role of spreading the attractions of sake.

"I think more people should explore" sake, she said.

The 2025 competition, hosted by Hirohama India Pvt. Ltd., which has hotel and restaurant operations in India, followed a sake-tasting event the night before at the official residence of the Japanese ambassador to India, during which local restaurant operators and other participants sampled combinations of sake and Indian dishes including fish curry and bean curry.

