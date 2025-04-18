Trump Calls Tariff Talks with Japan “Very Productive”

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 17 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had “very productive” discussions in the first round of tariff negotiations with Japan the previous day.

On Wednesday, Japan and the United States kicked off talks to discuss the Trump administration’s tariff policy. Trump joined Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. officials at a meeting in the White House.

In a social media post, Trump said: “I met with the highest level Japanese Trade Representatives. It was a very productive meeting.”

According to Japanese government sources, Trump strongly urged Tokyo to shoulder more costs for U.S. forces stationed in Japan.

Trump claimed that Japan does not cover any costs on the defense front. He also demanded an increase in imports of U.S.-made cars to the Asian nation and a cut in the U.S. trade deficit with Japan, which, along with an increase in Japan’s defense spending, are the three major things he has repeatedly pushed for.

