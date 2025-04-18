Japan to Start Retrial System Review Discussions Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government advisory panel will start discussions Monday to review the country's retrial system for criminal cases in which guilty verdicts have become final, Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki said Friday.

The Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, will hold the first subcommittee meeting on the matter Monday.

The minister also announced the 14 members of the subcommittee, including former judge Hiroaki Murayama, who decided to start the retrial of Iwao Hakamata that led to his acquittal for the 1966 murder of a family in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

Murayama is currently a lawyer. In 2014, as presiding judge at Shizuoka District Court, he gave the go-ahead to the retrial of Hakamata, whose death sentence once became final in 1980, and decided to suspend his sentence and detention. Lawyer Yumi Kamoshida, who has been advocating for a revision to retrial-related legislation, was also appointed.

Toshihiro Kawaide, professor at the University of Tokyo's Graduate Schools for Law and Politics who specializes in criminal law, and Hiroshi Morimoto, director-general of the Justice Ministry's Criminal Affairs Bureau, will join the subcommittee as well.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]