Ishiba Vows Utmost Effort for Early Conclusion of Japan-U.S. Tariff Talks

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed Friday to wrap up tariff negotiations with the United States at an early date.

In the wake of the start of bilateral talks on the so-called Trump tariffs in Washington on Wednesday, Ishiba said at a plenary session of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, that "discussions were frank and constructive." But at the same time, he admitted that there are gaps to bridge.

Stressing that the Japanese government gives top priority to the negotiations, Ishiba said, "The whole government will do everything possible to strike a deal as soon as possible."

The initial round of the negotiations between Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa and senior U.S. officials at the White House was also joined by U.S. President Donald Trump himself.

During talks with Akazawa, Trump "presented his honest views" on U.S. economic conditions from a global perspective and "noted that negotiations with Japan are his top priority," Ishiba said. He declined to elaborate, however.

